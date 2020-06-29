All apartments in Woodbridge
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE

500 Belmont Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Belmont Bay Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Luxury condo immediately adjacent to Belmont Bay Marina. Views of the Occoquan River through out the community. VRE within 1 mile, close to I-95 & Route 123. Commuter lots/parking at VRE with rush hour bus service to Pentagon and DC. Gym for residents only, as well as pool and tennis courts in the community. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, sun room, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with bar height counters for extra seating, and separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Unit features additional storage space at garage level and second garage space for an additional $50 per month. See lease packet for additional information. Bring your boat or jet-ski and keep it at the Belmont Bay Harbor (secure docks, metered electric at slips, both gas and diesel fuel available along with free wifi and plenty of extra parking!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have any available units?
500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

