500 BELMONT BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Luxury condo immediately adjacent to Belmont Bay Marina. Views of the Occoquan River through out the community. VRE within 1 mile, close to I-95 & Route 123. Commuter lots/parking at VRE with rush hour bus service to Pentagon and DC. Gym for residents only, as well as pool and tennis courts in the community. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, sun room, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with bar height counters for extra seating, and separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Unit features additional storage space at garage level and second garage space for an additional $50 per month. See lease packet for additional information. Bring your boat or jet-ski and keep it at the Belmont Bay Harbor (secure docks, metered electric at slips, both gas and diesel fuel available along with free wifi and plenty of extra parking!)