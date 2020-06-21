485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining. Relax in the sunroom and watch the boats go by. Separate office/den off of entryway. Master suite features a sitting area, 2 large walk in closets, bathroom w/ separate vanities, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and additional breakfast bar, new SS upgraded refrigerator, 42" cabinets, and kitchen table space. Condo building features a party room, exercise room, pool, and grilling area. All Belmont Bay amenities included as well, walking trails, tennis courts, pool, tot lots, and social committee activities. 1.5 miles to VRE, minutes to 95, shopping, and dining.