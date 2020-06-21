All apartments in Woodbridge
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604

485 Harbor Side Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining. Relax in the sunroom and watch the boats go by. Separate office/den off of entryway. Master suite features a sitting area, 2 large walk in closets, bathroom w/ separate vanities, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and additional breakfast bar, new SS upgraded refrigerator, 42" cabinets, and kitchen table space. Condo building features a party room, exercise room, pool, and grilling area. All Belmont Bay amenities included as well, walking trails, tennis courts, pool, tot lots, and social committee activities. 1.5 miles to VRE, minutes to 95, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 have any available units?
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 have?
Some of 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 currently offering any rent specials?
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 pet-friendly?
No, 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 offer parking?
Yes, 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 does offer parking.
Does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 have a pool?
Yes, 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 has a pool.
Does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 have accessible units?
No, 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 does not have accessible units.
Does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604 does not have units with air conditioning.

