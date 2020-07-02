437 BELMONT BAY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3-level end unit Brownstone Townhouse with over 3000 square feet of living space located in a sought after unique water community. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful water views. Gourmet kitchen with island, double oven, upgraded counter tops, built-ins, butlers pantry, chair and crown moldings, hardwood floors, new carpets on upper level bedrooms, with soaking tub and separate shower in master bath. Three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, upper level separate laundry room, two sided fireplace in family room and terrace. Additional fireplace in basement with entry level bedroom, over sized two car garage, dual zone heating and much more. Just steps to Occoquan River, marina and shops*VRE &I95 less than two miles*eight miles to Ft. Belvoir. MUST SEE.