Home
/
Woodbridge, VA
/
437 BELMONT BAY DR
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

437 BELMONT BAY DR

437 Belmont Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

437 Belmont Bay Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-level end unit Brownstone Townhouse with over 3000 square feet of living space located in a sought after unique water community. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful water views. Gourmet kitchen with island, double oven, upgraded counter tops, built-ins, butlers pantry, chair and crown moldings, hardwood floors, new carpets on upper level bedrooms, with soaking tub and separate shower in master bath. Three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, upper level separate laundry room, two sided fireplace in family room and terrace. Additional fireplace in basement with entry level bedroom, over sized two car garage, dual zone heating and much more. Just steps to Occoquan River, marina and shops*VRE &I95 less than two miles*eight miles to Ft. Belvoir. MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 BELMONT BAY DR have any available units?
437 BELMONT BAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 437 BELMONT BAY DR have?
Some of 437 BELMONT BAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 BELMONT BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
437 BELMONT BAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 BELMONT BAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 437 BELMONT BAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 437 BELMONT BAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 437 BELMONT BAY DR offers parking.
Does 437 BELMONT BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 BELMONT BAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 BELMONT BAY DR have a pool?
No, 437 BELMONT BAY DR does not have a pool.
Does 437 BELMONT BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 437 BELMONT BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 437 BELMONT BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 BELMONT BAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 BELMONT BAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 BELMONT BAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.

