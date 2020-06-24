13397 POTOMAC PATH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Fantastic 4000+ sq.ft. home in Belmont Bay, a water community on the Occoquan in NE Prince William County. Very well maintained and decorated home in one of NE PrWm County's most desireable communities. Great commuting options including VRE commuter train; commuter lots minutes away with express bus service to DC and other Arlington locations, I95 minutes away. This home has spacious and open floorplan that features two story foyer and family room, center loft with front and rear stairways; large kitchen with large deck looking to trees and water views (winter); huge storage area in basement; multiple decks; master bedroom with fireplace and more.