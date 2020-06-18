13143 PUTNAM CIRCLE

Amenities

parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking

New Carpet , New AC & Furnace , Close to shopping & Commuter lot Parking , Minutes from 95 & VRE , Fenced back yard . $ 75.00 repair deductible for each service call. Inspection every 3 months . Ready to move in 4-15 . Open House Saturday April 13th from 1 to 3 . How to apply for this rental Rental 1- ppmnva.com 2-Click on Tenants Tab 3- Click on future Tenants tab 4- Click on Get started 5- Once applicant has paid $55 a link will be sent to their email address by docusign with a blank rental application 6- Fill application, sign and initial all pages and then upload paystubs .If there is another applicant Docu sign will email to that persons email address with a blank application . Once done will be uploaded to PPM's inbox for processing .