Amenities
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. At The Pointe at New Town, you will find beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom townhomes right in the heart of Williamsburg, VA. The Pointe at New Town offers luxury living with modern amenities such as shopping, dining, and entertainment all within walking distance. The Pointe at New Town offers a level of living you will love, with the features and amenities you want. These amenities may include: open kitchens with breakfast bars, Whirlpool Energy Star appliances, washer/dryer hookup in every townhome, detached garages, onsite fitness center and business center, 10-16 month lease terms and much more! Of course, what you will find inside these Williamsburg, VA townhomes are just the beginning. Right outside your door is New Town that includes a 12 screen movie theater, numerous restaurants, shops, and novelty stores all within walking distance.