Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

The Pointe at New Town

4375 New Town Ave · (757) 279-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1814 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 1921 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 1807 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 0809 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 0102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1143 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at New Town.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. At The Pointe at New Town, you will find beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom townhomes right in the heart of Williamsburg, VA. The Pointe at New Town offers luxury living with modern amenities such as shopping, dining, and entertainment all within walking distance. The Pointe at New Town offers a level of living you will love, with the features and amenities you want. These amenities may include: open kitchens with breakfast bars, Whirlpool Energy Star appliances, washer/dryer hookup in every townhome, detached garages, onsite fitness center and business center, 10-16 month lease terms and much more! Of course, what you will find inside these Williamsburg, VA townhomes are just the beginning. Right outside your door is New Town that includes a 12 screen movie theater, numerous restaurants, shops, and novelty stores all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Amenity/Admin Fee: $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $275 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $38/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Detached Garages Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at New Town have any available units?
The Pointe at New Town has 22 units available starting at $1,101 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pointe at New Town have?
Some of The Pointe at New Town's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at New Town currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at New Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe at New Town pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at New Town is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at New Town offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at New Town offers parking.
Does The Pointe at New Town have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pointe at New Town offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at New Town have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at New Town has a pool.
Does The Pointe at New Town have accessible units?
No, The Pointe at New Town does not have accessible units.
Does The Pointe at New Town have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe at New Town has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pointe at New Town have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pointe at New Town has units with air conditioning.
