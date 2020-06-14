Apartment List
49 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA with garage

Carrollton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

145 Liberty Way
145 Liberty Way
145 Liberty Way, Carrollton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3349 sqft
Stunning three story home in highly sought after Founders Pointe neighborhood. This home features a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, wine cooler, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite w/ private bath.
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities
117 Williamson Park Lane
117 Williamson Park Lane
117 Williamson Park Lane, Benns Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2046 sqft
Don't miss this luxury home in Townes at Benn's Grant! Large foyer! Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and open to dining space! Spacious bedrooms! Master suite with walk-in closet and beautiful master

104 Williamson Park Lane
104 Williamson Park Lane
104 Williamson Park Lane, Benns Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Stunning, large three bedroom home in one of the newest developments in Smithfield. Enjoy the community pool or jog on running trails. Home has been beautifully maintained and is close to all bases, shipyard and Smithfield Foods.

Nansemond
1 Unit Available
2105 Soundings Crescent Court
2105 Soundings Crescent Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
BEAUITFUL TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF HARBOUR VIEW. LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH A MASTER BEDROOM THAT HAS A SPA LIKE BATH. PLENTY OF SPACE TO STRETCH OUT AND ENTERTAIN.

Nansemond
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.

Sleepy Hole
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Spacious ranch home, new vinyl in kitchen, bedrooms just painted, some new carpet, bonus room over garage, minutes from I-664, Joint Forces, tunnel to N.N./Langley.
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Farmington
Axis PTC
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Bainbridge 3200
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and

Nansemond
6807 Dickens Ct E
6807 Dickens Ct E
6807 Dickens Court East, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2312 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 20. This single family home has open concept and modern feel and has many upgrades. Nice flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs with double sinks for bath. Upstairs has loft that can be forth bedroom or office.

West Chadswyck Terrace
1915 Lisbon Rd
1915 Lisbon Rd
1915 Lisbon Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
Super spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on the water in Western Branch, full appliance package to include full size washer and dryer, 2 car side loading garage, detached shed in back, all seasons room in back, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, foyer,

Nansemond
6308 Orchard Cove Court
6308 Orchard Cove Court
6308 Orchard Cove Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2750 sqft
4 bed/2.5 bath home with many upgrades and large fenced back yard--Orchard Cove Suffolk - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Orchard Cove.

Farmington
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road
111 Bonwood Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1166 sqft
111 Bonwood Road Available 08/01/20 111 Bonwood Road, Hampton - Available 8/1 - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick Rancher. Features include new lighting, newer carpet, and newer ceiling fans throughout.

Robinson Terrace
622 Leonard Lane
622 Leonard Lane
622 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2565 sqft
622 Leonard Lane Available 08/10/20 - 3 Bedroom with Loft 2.5 Bath, 2565 sqft, Single Family Home.

Beaconsdale
39 Newport Avenue
39 Newport Avenue
39 Newport Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
39 Newport Avenue Available 06/22/20 39 Newport Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601 - Recently remodeled! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new laminate flooring & new carpet. Two newly remodeled baths.

24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage.

Nansemond
3721 Pear Orchard Way
3721 Pear Orchard Way
3721 Pear Orchard Way, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Belle Harbour - Edgewood Condos located inside The Belle Harbour Subdivision in Suffolk, VA Spacious Townhome has an open floor plan to include a large family room for guest , family and entertaining Beautiful Kitchen to include cabinets, storage

Bishops Green
5920 Hampshire Green
5920 Hampshire Green
5920 Hampshire Green Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2411 sqft
Bishops Green - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Churchland school district. Newly renovated downstairs, freshly painted, new flooring throughout downstairs. Open floor plan, large fenced back yard, 12x20 shed, two car attached garage.

Riverside
9 Cale Circle
9 Cale Circle
9 Cale Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1730 sqft
- Wonderful Home in Riverside. Located in a cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1730 Square Feet. Refinished Harwood Floors.

Western Branch South
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2274 sqft
Adorable Home Perfect for Family Living - Looking for a quiet community in the heart of Chesapeake? This home has so much to offer.

Western Branch South
2046 River Pearl Way
2046 River Pearl Way
2046 River Pearl Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
2046 River Pearl Way Available 07/01/20 2046 River Pearl Way - Single-family executive home with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Exceptional condition, includes a 2-car garage, with remote openers & security system.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carrollton, VA

Carrollton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

