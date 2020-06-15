All apartments in West Springfield
Location

8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA 22152

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8852 Surveyors Place · Avail. now

$2,347

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit brick townhome with hardwood floors, big eat-in kitchen, full, finished, walk-out basement with fireplace and french doors leading out to patio, large covered deck off the good sized living and dining room overlooks a treeline, the master bedroom features a sitting/office area and two big closets, it's own full bath featuring a spa tub. Full sized washer and dryer stay! This is a great home in a great location, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Make sure to watch the video tour: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-Kz6vCIOEk&feature=plcp

Tenant pays for all utilities

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8852 Surveyors Place have any available units?
8852 Surveyors Place has a unit available for $2,347 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8852 Surveyors Place have?
Some of 8852 Surveyors Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8852 Surveyors Place currently offering any rent specials?
8852 Surveyors Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8852 Surveyors Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8852 Surveyors Place is pet friendly.
Does 8852 Surveyors Place offer parking?
No, 8852 Surveyors Place does not offer parking.
Does 8852 Surveyors Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8852 Surveyors Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8852 Surveyors Place have a pool?
No, 8852 Surveyors Place does not have a pool.
Does 8852 Surveyors Place have accessible units?
No, 8852 Surveyors Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8852 Surveyors Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8852 Surveyors Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8852 Surveyors Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8852 Surveyors Place has units with air conditioning.
