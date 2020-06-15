Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit brick townhome with hardwood floors, big eat-in kitchen, full, finished, walk-out basement with fireplace and french doors leading out to patio, large covered deck off the good sized living and dining room overlooks a treeline, the master bedroom features a sitting/office area and two big closets, it's own full bath featuring a spa tub. Full sized washer and dryer stay! This is a great home in a great location, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment.



Make sure to watch the video tour: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-Kz6vCIOEk&feature=plcp



Tenant pays for all utilities



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.NorthernVirginiaPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5535228)