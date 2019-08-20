8525 Burling Wood Drive

Amenities

Modern 2 Bedroom Apt., 3-Month Lease, Aug. to Oct. - Property Id: 139936



Beautiful spacious 2-Bedroom apartment, 2 full bathrooms, walk-in closets, Patio, modern kitchen with all new appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Ice-maker, New washer & Dryer. Central air conditioning.



Newly remodeled. New Carpet & Freshly painted.



All utilities included.



3-month leases: August 1st through October 30th.



Furnished option available for additional fee:

Add $450 to rent for fully furnished.



Available immediately

No Pets Allowed



