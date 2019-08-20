All apartments in West Springfield
8525 Burling Wood Drive

8525 Burling Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Burling Wood Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Modern 2 Bedroom Apt., 3-Month Lease, Aug. to Oct. - Property Id: 139936

Beautiful spacious 2-Bedroom apartment, 2 full bathrooms, walk-in closets, Patio, modern kitchen with all new appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Ice-maker, New washer & Dryer. Central air conditioning.

Newly remodeled. New Carpet & Freshly painted.

All utilities included.

3-month leases: August 1st through October 30th.

Furnished option available for additional fee:
Add $450 to rent for fully furnished.

Available immediately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139936p
Property Id 139936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Burling Wood Drive have any available units?
8525 Burling Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8525 Burling Wood Drive have?
Some of 8525 Burling Wood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Burling Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Burling Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Burling Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8525 Burling Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8525 Burling Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 8525 Burling Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8525 Burling Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8525 Burling Wood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Burling Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 8525 Burling Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Burling Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8525 Burling Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Burling Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 Burling Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 Burling Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8525 Burling Wood Drive has units with air conditioning.
