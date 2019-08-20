8525 Burling Wood Drive

Amenities
Modern 2 Bedroom Apt., 3-Month Lease, Aug. to Oct. - Property Id: 139936
Beautiful spacious 2-Bedroom apartment, 2 full bathrooms, walk-in closets, Patio, modern kitchen with all new appliances: Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Ice-maker, New washer & Dryer. Central air conditioning.
Newly remodeled. New Carpet & Freshly painted.
All utilities included.
3-month leases: August 1st through October 30th.
Furnished option available for additional fee:
Add $450 to rent for fully furnished.
Available immediately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139936p
Property Id 139936
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5043316)