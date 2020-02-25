All apartments in West Springfield
8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY

8218 Carrleigh Parkway · No Longer Available
West Springfield
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

8218 Carrleigh Parkway, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
This spacious two bedroom one and a half bath condo townhouse in Cardinal Forest, a popular community located in Springfield VA just 16 miles from the heart of downtown Washington D.C is ready for immediate occupancy. Features include gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and upstairs bedrooms, updated bathrooms, replacement windows, stackable washer and dryer that actually vents to the outside, plus plenty of storage--a hall coat room, storage under the stairs that could double as a pantry, a linen closet and both bedrooms have closet organizers. There~s even a storage shed in the back yard enclosed patio. The unit comes with one assigned parking spot but there~s also street parking right in front. Super convenient location with a bus stop just a block away that goes to the Pentagon. You also have the option of taking the VRE just two miles from the condo or the Franconia/Springfield metro that~s just five miles away. If you prefer driving, 395/495/95 (referred to as the mixing bowl) and the Fairfax County Parkway are minutes away. Many shopping and dining options plus sought after West Springfield school pyramid. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Community amenities include two swimming pools, two tennis court facilities, three playgrounds, two clubhouses, a multi-purpose area, two saunas, a boat lot, and other amenities. If nature is what you like, Cardinal Forest is bounded on two sides by parkland, including beautiful Lake Accotink Park which comprises nearly 500 acres of forested parkland surrounding a 77 acre lake. You~re also only minutes away from Burke Lake Regional Park , Hidden Pond Nature Center and many other outdoor venues. No pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have any available units?
8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have?
Some of 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
