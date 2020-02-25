8218 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY

Amenities

This spacious two bedroom one and a half bath condo townhouse in Cardinal Forest, a popular community located in Springfield VA just 16 miles from the heart of downtown Washington D.C is ready for immediate occupancy. Features include gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and upstairs bedrooms, updated bathrooms, replacement windows, stackable washer and dryer that actually vents to the outside, plus plenty of storage--a hall coat room, storage under the stairs that could double as a pantry, a linen closet and both bedrooms have closet organizers. There~s even a storage shed in the back yard enclosed patio. The unit comes with one assigned parking spot but there~s also street parking right in front. Super convenient location with a bus stop just a block away that goes to the Pentagon. You also have the option of taking the VRE just two miles from the condo or the Franconia/Springfield metro that~s just five miles away. If you prefer driving, 395/495/95 (referred to as the mixing bowl) and the Fairfax County Parkway are minutes away. Many shopping and dining options plus sought after West Springfield school pyramid. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Community amenities include two swimming pools, two tennis court facilities, three playgrounds, two clubhouses, a multi-purpose area, two saunas, a boat lot, and other amenities. If nature is what you like, Cardinal Forest is bounded on two sides by parkland, including beautiful Lake Accotink Park which comprises nearly 500 acres of forested parkland surrounding a 77 acre lake. You~re also only minutes away from Burke Lake Regional Park , Hidden Pond Nature Center and many other outdoor venues. No pets or smokers.