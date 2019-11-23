8002 READINGTON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in the desirable Daventry Park community! Bright entry foyer, leading to large living area with onlooking dining space, grand eat-in kitchen w/granite, 42 in. cabinets, and stainless appliances and separate sitting area overlooking deck. Large master suite with walk-in and deluxe master bath with soaking tub. Lower level offers 3rd BA, rec rm w/decorative fireplace, and access to the fenced backyard w/a patio & beautiful landscaping! Only seconds from FFX Co. Pkwy in the desirable Daventry Park community.