7880 ROLLING WOODS COURT

Gorgeous Condo located in the active 55+ community of Hiddenbrooke. furnished or unfurnished. This luxury corner unit features 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Den and Private garage with direct access to building. Open floor plan, Spacious Living room with Fireplace and Balcony, Large Kitchen with breakfast room, Master Suite with walk in closet, luxury bath and separate tub and shower. Large Landry room. Amenities include: exercise room, Outdoor grill, Library, Game room, Walking Trail, Bike Trail and more. Close to FFX County PKWY, I-95, Springfield Town Center, Metro, Restaurants, Banks... Washer/Dryer in unit. Chandelier in Dining room doesn't convey.