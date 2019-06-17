7833 WINTERCRESS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Well maintained, brick front end unit townhome with 1 car garage. Carpet was replaced and whole house was painted in 2017. New windows and sliding doors were installed in 2016. Driveway was redone in 2017. Dryer was replaced in 2018. Tile flooring in lower level recreation room with a fireplace. Large deck overlooking trees great for gatherings and BBQ. Skylight in master bath. Partially enclosed backyard. Great for commuters! Close to Springfield-Franconia Metro and major highways. Within an arm's reach to shopping - Whole Foods.