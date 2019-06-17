All apartments in West Springfield
7833 WINTERCRESS LANE
7833 WINTERCRESS LANE

7833 Wintercress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7833 Wintercress Lane, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well maintained, brick front end unit townhome with 1 car garage. Carpet was replaced and whole house was painted in 2017. New windows and sliding doors were installed in 2016. Driveway was redone in 2017. Dryer was replaced in 2018. Tile flooring in lower level recreation room with a fireplace. Large deck overlooking trees great for gatherings and BBQ. Skylight in master bath. Partially enclosed backyard. Great for commuters! Close to Springfield-Franconia Metro and major highways. Within an arm's reach to shopping - Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

