All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE

7803 Rose Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7803 Rose Garden Lane, West Springfield, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Elegant and stately Centex built grand colonial nestled into secluded Presidential Hills neighborhood just off the Fairfax County Pky and Rolling Road. Dramatic two-level foyer, high ceiling living room with custom built-in shelves. Formal dining room with modern light fixture and cherry hardwood floor. Main level corner office with large window and lots of natural light. Open central kitchen just off 2 level living room with fireplace. Walk out from breakfast room to a covered rear porch, absolutely private rear yard backing to protected forested land. Open and fully finished basement freshly painted with neutral color, complete with a wet bar, theater room and three bonus rooms and a cozy fireplace. New roof 2018 - new HVAC 2018 (dual zone) - new hot water heater 2018 - whole house sound system (including on rear patio and in basement). You don't want to miss this great house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE have any available units?
7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE have?
Some of 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE offer parking?
No, 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Springfield Apartments with Balconies
West Springfield Apartments with GaragesWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryers
West Springfield Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDNewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VA
North Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America