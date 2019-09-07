7803 ROSE GARDEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Elegant and stately Centex built grand colonial nestled into secluded Presidential Hills neighborhood just off the Fairfax County Pky and Rolling Road. Dramatic two-level foyer, high ceiling living room with custom built-in shelves. Formal dining room with modern light fixture and cherry hardwood floor. Main level corner office with large window and lots of natural light. Open central kitchen just off 2 level living room with fireplace. Walk out from breakfast room to a covered rear porch, absolutely private rear yard backing to protected forested land. Open and fully finished basement freshly painted with neutral color, complete with a wet bar, theater room and three bonus rooms and a cozy fireplace. New roof 2018 - new HVAC 2018 (dual zone) - new hot water heater 2018 - whole house sound system (including on rear patio and in basement). You don't want to miss this great house!