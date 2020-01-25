7716 JEWELWEED COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Updated town home in the popular Daventry subdivision. Open floor plan with hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Laminate wood floors in the lower level. The kitchen at the back of the house has granite counters, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious attached den or breakfast room. French doors to deck with view of the park. Slate patio at the lower level. Located in the West Springfield school pyramid and close to commuting outlets including busses to The Pentagon, close to Fairfax County Parkway and Routes 395 and 495. Commuter rail within a couple of miles. Springfield Metro station within a couple of miles. Community includes an outdoor pool and extensive trails. One assigned parking space however there are many overflow spaces. Owners will consider pets on a case-by-case basis.