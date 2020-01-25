All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
6408 RIVINGTON ROAD
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

6408 RIVINGTON ROAD

6408 Rivington Road · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Rivington Road, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this property has it all! Located in the heart of Springfield, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is the perfect place to call your own. Exterior upgrades include new roof, windows, siding and patio! Inside you~ll find fresh paint, new floors, upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. The open floor plan, complete with hardwood floors throughout, is filled with lots of natural light and modern fixtures. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The large living and dining rooms are perfect for holiday entertaining. Upstairs, the master suite will make you feel as if you have your own personal spa. Master bath has ceramic tile floors, upgraded vanity, a new shower and all new fixtures. Two additional bedrooms are spacious, with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Downstairs, the large basement can be used as a rec room, home office, or additional storage space. The lower level also has an additional bedroom and full bath, perfect for out of town guests. Backyard is fully fenced, offering you the privacy you need while still giving you the neighborhood feel. The brand new, huge patio is ideal for winter bonfires or spring barbecues. The location could not be better, close to I-395, I-495, Fairfax County Parkway, and multiple metro stations. This rental will not last long, come take a look yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD have any available units?
6408 RIVINGTON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD have?
Some of 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6408 RIVINGTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 RIVINGTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

