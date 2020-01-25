6408 RIVINGTON ROAD

Amenities

Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this property has it all! Located in the heart of Springfield, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is the perfect place to call your own. Exterior upgrades include new roof, windows, siding and patio! Inside you~ll find fresh paint, new floors, upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. The open floor plan, complete with hardwood floors throughout, is filled with lots of natural light and modern fixtures. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. The large living and dining rooms are perfect for holiday entertaining. Upstairs, the master suite will make you feel as if you have your own personal spa. Master bath has ceramic tile floors, upgraded vanity, a new shower and all new fixtures. Two additional bedrooms are spacious, with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Downstairs, the large basement can be used as a rec room, home office, or additional storage space. The lower level also has an additional bedroom and full bath, perfect for out of town guests. Backyard is fully fenced, offering you the privacy you need while still giving you the neighborhood feel. The brand new, huge patio is ideal for winter bonfires or spring barbecues. The location could not be better, close to I-395, I-495, Fairfax County Parkway, and multiple metro stations. This rental will not last long, come take a look yourself today!