West Springfield, VA
6400 Wyngate Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6400 Wyngate Dr

6400 Wyngate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Wyngate Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Charming spacious home in Springfield - Property Id: 308340

Charming & Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home
Spacious remodeled open kitchen floor-plan with tiled floors, plenty of granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Renovated bathrooms
4 Bedrooms on main level. Master bedroom has walk-In full bath. Finished lower level with bedroom with full bath. A huge rec room with fireplace and walk out basement to enclosed back yard with a deck.
Easy access to Ft. Belvoir, I-95 & Fairfax Cty Pkwy, Metro & VRE. Two minutes' walk to the bus stop. Giant Grocery 0.8 miles, 1.2 miles to Irving Middle-West Springfield High School, Sydenstricker Commuter Lot 2.4 miles.
Application fee of $45 per applicant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308340
Property Id 308340

(RLNE5894791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Wyngate Dr have any available units?
6400 Wyngate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6400 Wyngate Dr have?
Some of 6400 Wyngate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Wyngate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Wyngate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Wyngate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Wyngate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Wyngate Dr offer parking?
No, 6400 Wyngate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6400 Wyngate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 Wyngate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Wyngate Dr have a pool?
No, 6400 Wyngate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Wyngate Dr have accessible units?
No, 6400 Wyngate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Wyngate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Wyngate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Wyngate Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 Wyngate Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
