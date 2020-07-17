6400 Wyngate Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 Charming spacious home in Springfield - Property Id: 308340



Charming & Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home

Spacious remodeled open kitchen floor-plan with tiled floors, plenty of granite counter tops, new kitchen cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Renovated bathrooms

4 Bedrooms on main level. Master bedroom has walk-In full bath. Finished lower level with bedroom with full bath. A huge rec room with fireplace and walk out basement to enclosed back yard with a deck.

Easy access to Ft. Belvoir, I-95 & Fairfax Cty Pkwy, Metro & VRE. Two minutes' walk to the bus stop. Giant Grocery 0.8 miles, 1.2 miles to Irving Middle-West Springfield High School, Sydenstricker Commuter Lot 2.4 miles.

Application fee of $45 per applicant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308340

Property Id 308340



(RLNE5894791)