Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

6314 ALBERTA STREET

6314 Alberta Street · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Alberta Street, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
**We have received multiple applications and are not collecting anymore at this time.** Updated split foyer located in West Springfield school pyramid is move in ready. Enter split foyer and you are immediately struck by all the updates including modern, glistening hardwoods, recessed lighting and open floor plan. Living room is bright with large windows and flows directly to dining room. Dining room walks out to gorgeous sun room with skylights! Kitchen is adjacent to dining room with black granite countertops, grey blacksplash and white to-ceiling cabinets. Kitchen flows with 2 entrances, from dining room and to hallway to bedrooms with pantry. Main level full bath is immaculate and updated and connects to master bedrooms. 3 additional, hardwood floored bedrooms available on main level. Lower level descends into hug recreation room with side egress to exterior. Full bathroom, recreation room and bedroom on lower level. Close to Springfield Plaza and Cardinal Forest Plaza, offering shopping, groceries, restaurants and additional vendors for all your errands. Local walking/biking trails to Lake Accotink park. EXCELLENT commuter access to I-95, I-495 and I-395 Springfield interchange. Commuter lot and metro bus stop within 2 miles. 4 miles to Franconia-Springfield metro stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 ALBERTA STREET have any available units?
6314 ALBERTA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6314 ALBERTA STREET have?
Some of 6314 ALBERTA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 ALBERTA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6314 ALBERTA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 ALBERTA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6314 ALBERTA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6314 ALBERTA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6314 ALBERTA STREET offers parking.
Does 6314 ALBERTA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6314 ALBERTA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 ALBERTA STREET have a pool?
No, 6314 ALBERTA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6314 ALBERTA STREET have accessible units?
No, 6314 ALBERTA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 ALBERTA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 ALBERTA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 ALBERTA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 ALBERTA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

