6314 ALBERTA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

**We have received multiple applications and are not collecting anymore at this time.** Updated split foyer located in West Springfield school pyramid is move in ready. Enter split foyer and you are immediately struck by all the updates including modern, glistening hardwoods, recessed lighting and open floor plan. Living room is bright with large windows and flows directly to dining room. Dining room walks out to gorgeous sun room with skylights! Kitchen is adjacent to dining room with black granite countertops, grey blacksplash and white to-ceiling cabinets. Kitchen flows with 2 entrances, from dining room and to hallway to bedrooms with pantry. Main level full bath is immaculate and updated and connects to master bedrooms. 3 additional, hardwood floored bedrooms available on main level. Lower level descends into hug recreation room with side egress to exterior. Full bathroom, recreation room and bedroom on lower level. Close to Springfield Plaza and Cardinal Forest Plaza, offering shopping, groceries, restaurants and additional vendors for all your errands. Local walking/biking trails to Lake Accotink park. EXCELLENT commuter access to I-95, I-495 and I-395 Springfield interchange. Commuter lot and metro bus stop within 2 miles. 4 miles to Franconia-Springfield metro stop.