7952 YANCEY DRIVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

7952 YANCEY DRIVE

7952 Yancey Drive · (703) 652-5760
Location

7952 Yancey Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available August 5th. Beautiful, open, clean, rental townhome in quiet enclave. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus downstairs bonus rooms! Washer and dryer in lower level. Completely updated, top to bottom! Private, fenced back patio. Short 1 1/2 mile drive, or express bus, to Dunn Loring METRO, Mosaic Arts & District and Harris Teeter. Sorry, no smoking or pets. Parking spaces (2) #60. Partially furnished: some furniture including sofa in lower level, as well as adult and children's desk/chairs, and wall art included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE have any available units?
7952 YANCEY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE have?
Some of 7952 YANCEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7952 YANCEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7952 YANCEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7952 YANCEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7952 YANCEY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7952 YANCEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7952 YANCEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7952 YANCEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7952 YANCEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7952 YANCEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7952 YANCEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7952 YANCEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
