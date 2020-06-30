7952 YANCEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available August 5th. Beautiful, open, clean, rental townhome in quiet enclave. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths plus downstairs bonus rooms! Washer and dryer in lower level. Completely updated, top to bottom! Private, fenced back patio. Short 1 1/2 mile drive, or express bus, to Dunn Loring METRO, Mosaic Arts & District and Harris Teeter. Sorry, no smoking or pets. Parking spaces (2) #60. Partially furnished: some furniture including sofa in lower level, as well as adult and children's desk/chairs, and wall art included.