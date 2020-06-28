All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE

7759 New Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7759 New Providence Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
A beautiful penthouse level, one bedroom one bath end unit, encompasses a cathedral ceiling, a skylight allowing lots of natural light and a generously sized kitchen with a large breakfast area, perfect for entertaining. Walk out from your living room to a private balcony with a gorgeous view. Enjoy the convenience of the in unit washer/dryer. This community offers a walking/jogging trail, dog park, two tennis courts, BBQ station, swimming pool, with a small membership fee, and a 16 acre lake with a serene surrounding. Walk across the street to Jefferson District park and golf course, with a beautifully landscaped 9 hole executive course. This unit is conveniently located minutes from major freeways, Tyson's Corner and Mosaic District, where you can find an assortment of restaurants, shops and Angelika theater. Catch a bus in front of the community entrance and arrive at Dunn Loring metro station in minutes. Available for an immediate move in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have any available units?
7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have?
Some of 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
