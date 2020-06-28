7759 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

A beautiful penthouse level, one bedroom one bath end unit, encompasses a cathedral ceiling, a skylight allowing lots of natural light and a generously sized kitchen with a large breakfast area, perfect for entertaining. Walk out from your living room to a private balcony with a gorgeous view. Enjoy the convenience of the in unit washer/dryer. This community offers a walking/jogging trail, dog park, two tennis courts, BBQ station, swimming pool, with a small membership fee, and a 16 acre lake with a serene surrounding. Walk across the street to Jefferson District park and golf course, with a beautifully landscaped 9 hole executive course. This unit is conveniently located minutes from major freeways, Tyson's Corner and Mosaic District, where you can find an assortment of restaurants, shops and Angelika theater. Catch a bus in front of the community entrance and arrive at Dunn Loring metro station in minutes. Available for an immediate move in!!!