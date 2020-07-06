7613 LEE HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEAR MOSAIC-SHOWS WELL! PERFECT LOCATION! Falls Church's best keep secret. Awesome layout with updated kitchen-stainless appliances & granite counter tops; wood burning fireplace; with WASHER & DRYER; spacious bedrooms & lovely private balcony. HVAC only a few yrs old. Mins from Mosaic, Dunn Loring Metro, Rt's 29/50/66/495. Close to shopping and restaurants. Gas & water included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, and renter's insurance. Pics from 11/2017. 2 parking permits. By appointment only. Viewings are on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays only till end of Jan 2020. Please text agent at 571-437-2955 for viewing appointment.