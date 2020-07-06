All apartments in West Falls Church
West Falls Church, VA
7613 LEE HIGHWAY
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

7613 LEE HIGHWAY

7613 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
West Falls Church
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

7613 Lee Highway, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NEAR MOSAIC-SHOWS WELL! PERFECT LOCATION! Falls Church's best keep secret. Awesome layout with updated kitchen-stainless appliances & granite counter tops; wood burning fireplace; with WASHER & DRYER; spacious bedrooms & lovely private balcony. HVAC only a few yrs old. Mins from Mosaic, Dunn Loring Metro, Rt's 29/50/66/495. Close to shopping and restaurants. Gas & water included in rent. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, and renter's insurance. Pics from 11/2017. 2 parking permits. By appointment only. Viewings are on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays only till end of Jan 2020. Please text agent at 571-437-2955 for viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
7613 LEE HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY have?
Some of 7613 LEE HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7613 LEE HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7613 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 7613 LEE HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7613 LEE HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 7613 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 7613 LEE HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7613 LEE HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 LEE HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7613 LEE HIGHWAY has units with air conditioning.

