7598 LAKESIDE VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

CHARMING LAKESIDE COMMUNITY NESTLED IN TREES IN A GREAT LOCATION. ** 9 MILES TO DC ** MIN'S TO TYSONS CORNER AND THE DUNN LORING-MERRIFIELD METRO STATION ** GARDEN STYLE CONDO ** FRESHLY PAINTED ** NEW WOOD FLOORING ** GORGEOUS REMODELED MASTER BATH ** CORNER UNIT W/ 2 PATIOS ** FIREPLACE ** WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT ** POOL AND CLUBHOUSE ** 4 ACRE LAKE & TRAIL ** ALL NEUTRAL COLORS ** PLENTY OF PARKING ** IMMACULATE AND READY TO MOVE IN NOW!