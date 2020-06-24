7594 LAKESIDE VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Available 6/1/20! Water view home! Gorgeous terrace level home in The Cove ~ updated kitchen & bathroom ~ wood floors ~ fireplace ~ breathtaking view & minutes to metro-shops-pool. Parking: 1 resident pass and up to 3 visitor tags issued by the condo association. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1475) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.