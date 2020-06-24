All apartments in West Falls Church
7594 LAKESIDE VILLAGE DRIVE

7594 Lakeside Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7594 Lakeside Village Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 6/1/20! Water view home! Gorgeous terrace level home in The Cove ~ updated kitchen & bathroom ~ wood floors ~ fireplace ~ breathtaking view & minutes to metro-shops-pool. Parking: 1 resident pass and up to 3 visitor tags issued by the condo association. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1475) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

