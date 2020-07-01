7587 CHRISLAND COVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Welcome Home! 7587 Chrisland Cv., is located in Falls Church's desirable neighborhood of the Yacht Club! Almost 1500 square feet of living space. This home is highlighted by beautiful landscaping. This townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half baths. The renovated kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The family room that sits off the kitchen has a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The home includes gleaming hardwood floors, plush carpet, undated windows, renovated bathrooms, large deck that over-looks the lake, and a light filled Master Bedroom. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick and Snow Removal. Easy access to Metro. Pets Acceptable - $500 Deposit. Available for Move In on April 15th, 2020. Bath Room will be freshly painted and DECKS are being replaced! Schools of Westlawn Elementary / Jackson Middle / Falls Church High School