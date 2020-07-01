All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated March 23 2020 at 12:33 PM

7587 CHRISLAND COVE

7587 Chrisland Cove · No Longer Available
Location

7587 Chrisland Cove, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Welcome Home! 7587 Chrisland Cv., is located in Falls Church's desirable neighborhood of the Yacht Club! Almost 1500 square feet of living space. This home is highlighted by beautiful landscaping. This townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half baths. The renovated kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The family room that sits off the kitchen has a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The home includes gleaming hardwood floors, plush carpet, undated windows, renovated bathrooms, large deck that over-looks the lake, and a light filled Master Bedroom. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick and Snow Removal. Easy access to Metro. Pets Acceptable - $500 Deposit. Available for Move In on April 15th, 2020. Bath Room will be freshly painted and DECKS are being replaced! Schools of Westlawn Elementary / Jackson Middle / Falls Church High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE have any available units?
7587 CHRISLAND COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE have?
Some of 7587 CHRISLAND COVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7587 CHRISLAND COVE currently offering any rent specials?
7587 CHRISLAND COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7587 CHRISLAND COVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7587 CHRISLAND COVE is pet friendly.
Does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE offer parking?
No, 7587 CHRISLAND COVE does not offer parking.
Does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7587 CHRISLAND COVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE have a pool?
Yes, 7587 CHRISLAND COVE has a pool.
Does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE have accessible units?
No, 7587 CHRISLAND COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7587 CHRISLAND COVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7587 CHRISLAND COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7587 CHRISLAND COVE does not have units with air conditioning.

