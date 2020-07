Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Colonial 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home. Updated Throughout to Include Hardwood Floors on Both Levels and Open Floor Space. New Front Door, Storm Door, HVAC and Water Heater. 1 Mile From I-495. Walking Distance to Luria Park, Rec Center, Community Pool, Schools and a Child Care Center. Lawn Mowing Services and Trash Pick-up are Provided by the Owner. Pets Allowed Case by Case. Available July 27th