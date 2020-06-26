Rent Calculator
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 11
7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD
7016 Oak Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7016 Oak Ridge Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
A Brand New 5 bedroom/4 Bath Home That Was Finished In 2019. There Are 3 Levels. (No Basement) You Will Love The 3rd Level . A Great Home And Yard For Entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Falls Church, VA
.
What amenities does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Falls Church
.
Does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7016 OAK RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
