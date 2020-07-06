All apartments in West Falls Church
6802 Kincaid Ave

6802 Kincaid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Kincaid Avenue, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
playground
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
This is the owners primary residence. It comes completely furnished with linens, towels, dishes, etc. The owners are flexible in terms of move in dates and length of stay. The owners can work with potential renters in terms of their needs/ preferences.
Rental features:
* 5 bedrooms
* 3 full baths (3 with showers, 1 with tub)
* modern kitchen with large and small appliances
* driveway with access to kitchen
* fenced in yard with large trees
* deck with deck chairs
* patio with patio furniture and grill
* vegetable and flower gardens
* shed with garden tools and room for storing bikes
* loads of built in cabinets and shelves
* piano
* laundry room with washer and dryer
* option of turning bedroom into office space with desk
* 2 miles from metro (East Falls Church Metro Station), 2 minute walk to bus stops
* 20 minutes to DC by car (10 miles)
* lots of parks, bike trails and playgrounds nearby
* diverse selection of restaurants and grocery stores nearby
* safe, quiet, older neighborhood with families and children

Well trained dogs are acceptable but not cats as the owner is allergic. No smokers please. Groups of individuals will not be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Kincaid Ave have any available units?
6802 Kincaid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 6802 Kincaid Ave have?
Some of 6802 Kincaid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Kincaid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Kincaid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Kincaid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6802 Kincaid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 6802 Kincaid Ave offer parking?
No, 6802 Kincaid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6802 Kincaid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6802 Kincaid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Kincaid Ave have a pool?
No, 6802 Kincaid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6802 Kincaid Ave have accessible units?
No, 6802 Kincaid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Kincaid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 Kincaid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 Kincaid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 Kincaid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

