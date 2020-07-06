6802 Kincaid Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony playground bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry playground bbq/grill

This is the owners primary residence. It comes completely furnished with linens, towels, dishes, etc. The owners are flexible in terms of move in dates and length of stay. The owners can work with potential renters in terms of their needs/ preferences.

Rental features:

* 5 bedrooms

* 3 full baths (3 with showers, 1 with tub)

* modern kitchen with large and small appliances

* driveway with access to kitchen

* fenced in yard with large trees

* deck with deck chairs

* patio with patio furniture and grill

* vegetable and flower gardens

* shed with garden tools and room for storing bikes

* loads of built in cabinets and shelves

* piano

* laundry room with washer and dryer

* option of turning bedroom into office space with desk

* 2 miles from metro (East Falls Church Metro Station), 2 minute walk to bus stops

* 20 minutes to DC by car (10 miles)

* lots of parks, bike trails and playgrounds nearby

* diverse selection of restaurants and grocery stores nearby

* safe, quiet, older neighborhood with families and children



Well trained dogs are acceptable but not cats as the owner is allergic. No smokers please. Groups of individuals will not be considered.