Amazing 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Falls Church, VA. Home sits on a 1/2 acre lot, tucked away in a cul-de-sac. Expansive fenced in backyard with bamboo trees lining the far side of the yard and even a cherry blossom tree! The home is newly renovated. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Berber carpet in the downstairs bedroom and tile flooring in the rest of the fully finished walk out basement. Upstairs- master bedroom is 14x11. 2nd bedroom is 9x12 and 3rd bedroom is 11x7. Living room is 26x13 and features a wood burning fireplace. Formal dining room is 18x12. Downstairs- Huge rec room space. 4th bedroom is 15x12. 5th bedroom is 10x9 and 6th bedroom is 9x9. Available 6/1/2020. Minutes to Seven Corners, Eden Center and Route 50.