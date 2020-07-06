3209 GARY COURT

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous Single family home in sought after neighborhood. Beautifully situated on a cul de sac with wooded backyard. Spacious open layout with fully finished basement. All upgraded tiles and bathrooms and Gourmet kitchen. Cozy fireplace in family room. Trey ceiling in Master bedroom, High Efficiency washer dryer on upper level for added convenience. Maintenance free deck with stairs. Landscape, lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Sorry, No pets. $50 non refundable processing fee for adult applicant.