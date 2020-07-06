All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

3209 GARY COURT

3209 Gary Court · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Gary Court, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Absolutely gorgeous Single family home in sought after neighborhood. Beautifully situated on a cul de sac with wooded backyard. Spacious open layout with fully finished basement. All upgraded tiles and bathrooms and Gourmet kitchen. Cozy fireplace in family room. Trey ceiling in Master bedroom, High Efficiency washer dryer on upper level for added convenience. Maintenance free deck with stairs. Landscape, lawn maintenance provided by landlord. Sorry, No pets. $50 non refundable processing fee for adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 GARY COURT have any available units?
3209 GARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3209 GARY COURT have?
Some of 3209 GARY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 GARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3209 GARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 GARY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3209 GARY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 3209 GARY COURT offer parking?
No, 3209 GARY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3209 GARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 GARY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 GARY COURT have a pool?
No, 3209 GARY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3209 GARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3209 GARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 GARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 GARY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 GARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 GARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

