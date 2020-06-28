All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 3155 HOLLOWAY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
3155 HOLLOWAY RD
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:11 PM

3155 HOLLOWAY RD

3155 Holloway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3155 Holloway Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Welcome to 3155 Holloway Road, a four-bedroom Cape Cod sited on a quarter-acre lot in sought-after Falls Church. It features hardwood floors and the entire home has been freshly painted. Relax in front of the living rooms cozy fireplace. The gorgeous screened-in porch is situated just off the kitchen and has recessed lighting and a beautiful view of the fully fenced back yard. The upper floor bedrooms are showcased by double-vaulted ceilings and lots of storage space. With its many windows that fill the house with warmth and natural light, you will be more than happy to call Holloway ~home~. Located just minutes from I-495, this property allows easy access to the East Falls Church Metro Station, several local parks, the bustling Merrifield Town Center, and the James Lee Community Center. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD have any available units?
3155 HOLLOWAY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD have?
Some of 3155 HOLLOWAY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 HOLLOWAY RD currently offering any rent specials?
3155 HOLLOWAY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 HOLLOWAY RD pet-friendly?
No, 3155 HOLLOWAY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD offer parking?
Yes, 3155 HOLLOWAY RD offers parking.
Does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3155 HOLLOWAY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD have a pool?
No, 3155 HOLLOWAY RD does not have a pool.
Does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD have accessible units?
No, 3155 HOLLOWAY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 HOLLOWAY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 HOLLOWAY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3155 HOLLOWAY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University