3155 HOLLOWAY RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking clubhouse

Welcome to 3155 Holloway Road, a four-bedroom Cape Cod sited on a quarter-acre lot in sought-after Falls Church. It features hardwood floors and the entire home has been freshly painted. Relax in front of the living rooms cozy fireplace. The gorgeous screened-in porch is situated just off the kitchen and has recessed lighting and a beautiful view of the fully fenced back yard. The upper floor bedrooms are showcased by double-vaulted ceilings and lots of storage space. With its many windows that fill the house with warmth and natural light, you will be more than happy to call Holloway ~home~. Located just minutes from I-495, this property allows easy access to the East Falls Church Metro Station, several local parks, the bustling Merrifield Town Center, and the James Lee Community Center. NO PETS