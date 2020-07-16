3117 ANNANDALE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available for occupancy starting 8/12/20! STUNNING EXTENDED CAPE COD ~ AWESOME LOCATION~ TONS OF STORAGE ~ LIVING ROOM WITH A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE & WOOD FLOORS ~ UPDATED, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, RECESSED LIGHTS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ~ UPDATED BATHROOMS ~ MASTER SUITE ADDITION WITH MASTER BATH, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM ~ BONUS ROOM ADDITION W/ LOTS OF SPACE & LIGHT ~ WALK OUT TO BEAUTIFUL PATIO ~ 2 CAR GARAGE ~ FENCED REAR. Recently renovated kitchen, master bath and laundry room. The home sits on a large lot with plenty of open space in the backyard. Large two car detached garage with attic storage. Close proximity to Route 50 and the Beltway for easy access to Tysons or Washington, DC. Walkability index high; proximate to local family restaurants and pharmacies. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit - Sorry, No Cats. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.