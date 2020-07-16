All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
3117 ANNANDALE ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

3117 ANNANDALE ROAD

3117 Annandale Road · (703) 642-5683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3117 Annandale Road, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for occupancy starting 8/12/20! STUNNING EXTENDED CAPE COD ~ AWESOME LOCATION~ TONS OF STORAGE ~ LIVING ROOM WITH A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE & WOOD FLOORS ~ UPDATED, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, RECESSED LIGHTS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ~ UPDATED BATHROOMS ~ MASTER SUITE ADDITION WITH MASTER BATH, LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM ~ BONUS ROOM ADDITION W/ LOTS OF SPACE & LIGHT ~ WALK OUT TO BEAUTIFUL PATIO ~ 2 CAR GARAGE ~ FENCED REAR. Recently renovated kitchen, master bath and laundry room. The home sits on a large lot with plenty of open space in the backyard. Large two car detached garage with attic storage. Close proximity to Route 50 and the Beltway for easy access to Tysons or Washington, DC. Walkability index high; proximate to local family restaurants and pharmacies. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit - Sorry, No Cats. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD have any available units?
3117 ANNANDALE ROAD has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD have?
Some of 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3117 ANNANDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD offers parking.
Does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3117 ANNANDALE ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconiesWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA
White Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity