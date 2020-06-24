3025 Crane Dr.

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE! Fully Renovated Dream location! - Property Id: 129995



This lovely 3-4 bedroom or den option, 2.5 bath home is 7 miles from Washington DC, 6 miles to Pentagon! Only 4 mins. to East Falls Church metro on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Falls Church, VA. Just off Rt. 50, inside the Beltway and near I-66, this wonderfully light-filled updated/expanded Cape Cod has hardwood floors throughout. This home features a fantastic family room- open kitchen layout which leads to a deck and quiet private fenced-in wooded backyard. It has a fully finished basement, two fireplaces, mud room/ laundry off family room. Beautifully landscaped and yard maintenance included in rent! All new appliances. House has security and fire system. HVAC covered by annual service agreement. All the charm of the City of Falls Church near by (shops, restaurants, Rec center, farmers market, State theater, library, bike paths). Close to Pentagon, FSI, Joint base Myer- Henderson Hall, Navy Medical Center.



Sorry, no pets or smokers.

