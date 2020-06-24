All apartments in West Falls Church
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

3025 Crane Dr.

3025 Crane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Crane Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
NOW AVAILABLE! Fully Renovated Dream location! - Property Id: 129995

This lovely 3-4 bedroom or den option, 2.5 bath home is 7 miles from Washington DC, 6 miles to Pentagon! Only 4 mins. to East Falls Church metro on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of Falls Church, VA. Just off Rt. 50, inside the Beltway and near I-66, this wonderfully light-filled updated/expanded Cape Cod has hardwood floors throughout. This home features a fantastic family room- open kitchen layout which leads to a deck and quiet private fenced-in wooded backyard. It has a fully finished basement, two fireplaces, mud room/ laundry off family room. Beautifully landscaped and yard maintenance included in rent! All new appliances. House has security and fire system. HVAC covered by annual service agreement. All the charm of the City of Falls Church near by (shops, restaurants, Rec center, farmers market, State theater, library, bike paths). Close to Pentagon, FSI, Joint base Myer- Henderson Hall, Navy Medical Center.

Sorry, no pets or smokers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129995p
Property Id 129995

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5012572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Crane Dr. have any available units?
3025 Crane Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3025 Crane Dr. have?
Some of 3025 Crane Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Crane Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Crane Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Crane Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Crane Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 3025 Crane Dr. offer parking?
No, 3025 Crane Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Crane Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 Crane Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Crane Dr. have a pool?
No, 3025 Crane Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Crane Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3025 Crane Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Crane Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Crane Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Crane Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3025 Crane Dr. has units with air conditioning.
