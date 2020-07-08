3010 Fairmont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 -Face mask/covering and gloves required for tours. Gloves maybe provided on site.

-3010 Fairmont St, Falls Church, VA 22042

-Recently renovated

-Several new homes built in neighborhood

-3 Beds, 2 baths 1200 SF on One level

-Master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet

-12,000 SF lot with large flat and fenced backyard

-Granite counter tops

-Stainless steel appliances

-Carport

-Front and back porch

-Two large sheds for storage

-Walk to shopping, school, restaurants and movies

-One light away from Arlington Blvd I-495 exit

-Fairfax county schools

-Inside Beltway, close to DC

-Pets allowed on case by case basis (rent increase and pet fee may apply)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3010-fairmont-st-falls-church-va-22042-usa/607bbaa0-5474-4eeb-96ec-70ab6e5d9713



(RLNE5813068)