3010 Fairmont Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3010 Fairmont Street

3010 Fairmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 -Face mask/covering and gloves required for tours. Gloves maybe provided on site.
-3010 Fairmont St, Falls Church, VA 22042
-Recently renovated
-Several new homes built in neighborhood
-3 Beds, 2 baths 1200 SF on One level
-Master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet
-12,000 SF lot with large flat and fenced backyard
-Granite counter tops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Carport
-Front and back porch
-Two large sheds for storage
-Walk to shopping, school, restaurants and movies
-One light away from Arlington Blvd I-495 exit
-Fairfax county schools
-Inside Beltway, close to DC
-Pets allowed on case by case basis (rent increase and pet fee may apply)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3010-fairmont-st-falls-church-va-22042-usa/607bbaa0-5474-4eeb-96ec-70ab6e5d9713

(RLNE5813068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Fairmont Street have any available units?
3010 Fairmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3010 Fairmont Street have?
Some of 3010 Fairmont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Fairmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Fairmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Fairmont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Fairmont Street is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Fairmont Street offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Fairmont Street offers parking.
Does 3010 Fairmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Fairmont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Fairmont Street have a pool?
No, 3010 Fairmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Fairmont Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 Fairmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Fairmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Fairmont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Fairmont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3010 Fairmont Street has units with air conditioning.

