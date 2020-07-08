3010 Fairmont Street

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 -Face mask/covering and gloves required for tours. Gloves maybe provided on site.
-3010 Fairmont St, Falls Church, VA 22042
-Recently renovated
-Several new homes built in neighborhood
-3 Beds, 2 baths 1200 SF on One level
-Master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet
-12,000 SF lot with large flat and fenced backyard
-Granite counter tops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Carport
-Front and back porch
-Two large sheds for storage
-Walk to shopping, school, restaurants and movies
-One light away from Arlington Blvd I-495 exit
-Fairfax county schools
-Inside Beltway, close to DC
-Pets allowed on case by case basis (rent increase and pet fee may apply)
