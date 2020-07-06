All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
3005 STRATHMEADE STREET
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:54 PM

3005 STRATHMEADE STREET

3005 Strathmeade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3005 Strathmeade Street, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Cape Cod located inside the Beltway on .26 acres for your enjoyment. Hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs features a large finished attic that serves as the third bedroom with half bath. Large level front and backyard. Large storage space in the basement with a bonus room. The property is partially fenced. Located inside the DC Beltway, the property is less than 5 miles from several bases, Metro and Tysons Corner. Less than 10 miles from the Pentagon and D.C. Excellent access to all major roads No smoking. Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET have any available units?
3005 STRATHMEADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET have?
Some of 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3005 STRATHMEADE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET offers parking.
Does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET have a pool?
No, 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University