3005 STRATHMEADE STREET

Cozy Cape Cod located inside the Beltway on .26 acres for your enjoyment. Hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs features a large finished attic that serves as the third bedroom with half bath. Large level front and backyard. Large storage space in the basement with a bonus room. The property is partially fenced. Located inside the DC Beltway, the property is less than 5 miles from several bases, Metro and Tysons Corner. Less than 10 miles from the Pentagon and D.C. Excellent access to all major roads No smoking. Pets considered case by case.