2959 STRATHMEADE STREET

Move-in ready, freshly painted 4 Bedroom/2 Full Baths/2 level Single Family House in the heart of Falls Church *Updated Kitchen with SS appliances and Granite counter *Hardwood floors on main level and stairway *Family Room off Dining Room/Kitchen with walkout to large backyard with deck *Located between 2 metros, on bus line, convenient to major routes, shopping and DC *Basement is not livable, outside entrance only to utilities *Driveway pad to be installed *Sorry No Pets/No Smoking *Easy online application process @ ahrmanagement.com - $45/adult *Professionally managed