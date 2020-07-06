2925 Lawrence Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb58d98082 ---- Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath with hardwood floors on mail level, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built ins, and bump out dining room with entrance to deck and back yard. Upper level has been converted into a luxurious master suite: marble bath with soaking tub, open stand up shower, and dual vanity. Bath leads to deep walk in closet with designer shelving. Fully fenced back yard with playground and two story shed. Minutes to 495 or 66! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos