2900 Meadow Lane
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:56 PM

2900 Meadow Lane

2900 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Meadow Lane, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic home in great location. Beautifully renovated home with 4 spacious Bedrooms and 3 full renovated Baths. Bright open kitchen with granite counters, great lower level with rec space, large patio and fully fenced yard. Beautiful Landscaping and lush lawn. Replaced windows, new HVAC, 2 sheds for storage. Hardwood floors throughout! MUST SEE!!!Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Kerry Ross 571 329 7740
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

