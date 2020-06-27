2900 Meadow Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic home in great location. Beautifully renovated home with 4 spacious Bedrooms and 3 full renovated Baths. Bright open kitchen with granite counters, great lower level with rec space, large patio and fully fenced yard. Beautiful Landscaping and lush lawn. Replaced windows, new HVAC, 2 sheds for storage. Hardwood floors throughout! MUST SEE!!!Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Kerry Ross 571 329 7740

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082