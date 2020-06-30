All apartments in West Falls Church
Location

2834 Little Falls Place, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Tour this magnificent end townhome in close in Falls Church. Natural light streams through the large windows on three sides illuminating the expansive open floor plan and classic hard wood oak floors. Enter through the welcoming foyer that flows up to the elegant living and dining areas. Play your favorite tunes on the upright piano. The landlord is leaving it for your use along with other lovely furniture and beds. (Or he is happy to move it all out if you don't have need for it.) From the dining area, you will find a second living space featuring a gas fireplace and a sunny kitchen complete with a breakfast bar that seats three. Enjoy cooking dinner on the grill or dining under the stars on your back deck. On a sunny day, flip the switch in the kitchen and rest under the shade of the automatically controlled awning. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and a 5 piece master bath that showcases double vanities and a soaking tub. In the lower level, you will appreciate the two car garage especially on cold, rainy days and the extra storage space. The rec room is large enough to include a home office or guest room. The walk out to a private fenced in patio is an added bonus. Close to downtown Falls Church City and Route 50 and the Beltway, you will appreciate the convenience of grocery stores, restaurants, theatres and commuting routes being minutes away. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE have any available units?
2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE have?
Some of 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE offers parking.
Does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE have a pool?
No, 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

