2834 LITTLE FALLS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Tour this magnificent end townhome in close in Falls Church. Natural light streams through the large windows on three sides illuminating the expansive open floor plan and classic hard wood oak floors. Enter through the welcoming foyer that flows up to the elegant living and dining areas. Play your favorite tunes on the upright piano. The landlord is leaving it for your use along with other lovely furniture and beds. (Or he is happy to move it all out if you don't have need for it.) From the dining area, you will find a second living space featuring a gas fireplace and a sunny kitchen complete with a breakfast bar that seats three. Enjoy cooking dinner on the grill or dining under the stars on your back deck. On a sunny day, flip the switch in the kitchen and rest under the shade of the automatically controlled awning. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and a 5 piece master bath that showcases double vanities and a soaking tub. In the lower level, you will appreciate the two car garage especially on cold, rainy days and the extra storage space. The rec room is large enough to include a home office or guest room. The walk out to a private fenced in patio is an added bonus. Close to downtown Falls Church City and Route 50 and the Beltway, you will appreciate the convenience of grocery stores, restaurants, theatres and commuting routes being minutes away. Welcome home!