2802 New Providence Ct

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Upscale Townhouse Near Tysons / Mosaic District!!! - Property Id: 89854



Hello! We are looking for one tenant (no couples or families, please) for the large master bedroom room in our unit!



This lovely townhouse is minutes from the Mosaic District and Tyson's Corner! The common areas are furnished, we've got a granite countertop kitchen, and windows on the back of the house overlook a nice tree-line. The open room is a master bedroom with large closets! There is a full washer/dryer in the basement.



We're near a public golf course, mini golf course, and basketball courts, in a peaceful neighborhood with a lake, running trails, tennis courts, and pool (for a fee). We're inside 495, right next to the 66 interchange, between route 50 and route 29 (Lee Hwy). We're also near route 7 and Gallows Road. Merrifield is near Vienna, Arlington, McLean, and Fairfax. Dunn Loring Metro station is only 1.4 miles away. With a deck outback and easy access to every major NOVA roadway - you have to come check it out!

No Dogs Allowed



