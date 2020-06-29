All apartments in West Falls Church
2802 New Providence Ct

2802 New Providence Court · No Longer Available
Location

2802 New Providence Court, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Upscale Townhouse Near Tysons / Mosaic District!!! - Property Id: 89854

Hello! We are looking for one tenant (no couples or families, please) for the large master bedroom room in our unit!

This lovely townhouse is minutes from the Mosaic District and Tyson's Corner! The common areas are furnished, we've got a granite countertop kitchen, and windows on the back of the house overlook a nice tree-line. The open room is a master bedroom with large closets! There is a full washer/dryer in the basement.

We're near a public golf course, mini golf course, and basketball courts, in a peaceful neighborhood with a lake, running trails, tennis courts, and pool (for a fee). We're inside 495, right next to the 66 interchange, between route 50 and route 29 (Lee Hwy). We're also near route 7 and Gallows Road. Merrifield is near Vienna, Arlington, McLean, and Fairfax. Dunn Loring Metro station is only 1.4 miles away. With a deck outback and easy access to every major NOVA roadway - you have to come check it out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89854
Property Id 89854

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5502177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 New Providence Ct have any available units?
2802 New Providence Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 2802 New Providence Ct have?
Some of 2802 New Providence Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 New Providence Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2802 New Providence Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 New Providence Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2802 New Providence Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 2802 New Providence Ct offer parking?
No, 2802 New Providence Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2802 New Providence Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 New Providence Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 New Providence Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2802 New Providence Ct has a pool.
Does 2802 New Providence Ct have accessible units?
No, 2802 New Providence Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 New Providence Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 New Providence Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 New Providence Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 New Providence Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
