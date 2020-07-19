All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave

114 South Corwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 South Corwood Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled duplex in Thalia Village. All appliances including washer and dryer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval. Includes ground maintenance.

Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have any available units?
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have?
Some of C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave offer parking?
No, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have a pool?
No, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have accessible units?
No, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
