Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave
114 South Corwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
114 South Corwood Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
North Central
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled duplex in Thalia Village. All appliances including washer and dryer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval. Includes ground maintenance.
Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have any available units?
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Virginia Beach, VA
.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have?
Some of C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave offer parking?
No, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have a pool?
No, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have accessible units?
No, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Courtyards at Chanticleer
1421 Automne Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Spring Water
1205 Colgin Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Similar Pages
Virginia Beach 1 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Virginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norfolk, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Newport News, VA
Hampton, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Suffolk, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NC
Poquoson, VA
Carrollton, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Northwest Virginia Beach
Northeast Virginia Beach
North Central
Apartments Near Colleges
Hampton University
College of William and Mary
Christopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University