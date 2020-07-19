C-BH-114 S Corwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly remodeled duplex in Thalia Village. All appliances including washer and dryer. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval. Includes ground maintenance.



Apply online at www.CoastalGroupRentals.com (not zillow)