Virginia Beach, VA
833 Windom Place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

833 Windom Place

833 Windom Place · No Longer Available
Location

833 Windom Place, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Property available: AUG 1, 2020. This large three bedroom, 1420 square foot townhome is located in the Great Neck area near the beach and the bay and wonderful shopping all around. Exceptional schools: Cox High, Lynnhaven Middle, and Alanton
Elementary. Windows were replaced so may be more energy efficient. Tiled baths. Owner does not accept cats. A small dog, if approved (at owner's discretion), requires $300 per pet refundable deposit and $35 per month additional rent. Sorry--NO large dogs; NO cats. NO SMOKING AND NO VAPING ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

