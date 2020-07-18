833 Windom Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Property available: AUG 1, 2020. This large three bedroom, 1420 square foot townhome is located in the Great Neck area near the beach and the bay and wonderful shopping all around. Exceptional schools: Cox High, Lynnhaven Middle, and Alanton

Elementary. Windows were replaced so may be more energy efficient. Tiled baths. Owner does not accept cats. A small dog, if approved (at owner's discretion), requires $300 per pet refundable deposit and $35 per month additional rent. Sorry--NO large dogs; NO cats. NO SMOKING AND NO VAPING ALLOWED.