Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Oceanfront Beach Cottage located on a corner lot and updated. This 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage is the perfect beach cottage

getaway. First floor features 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and living room that opens out to the front yard and path to the beach. The

second floor features an open floor plan with living room, dining, kitchen and master suite. Gorgeous ocean views, watch the

dolphins play and enjoy the ocean as your backyard. Lots of parking! Available Jan 5th, 2021 thru May 31st, 2021.