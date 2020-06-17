All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 5092 Glenwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
5092 Glenwood Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5092 Glenwood Way

5092 Glenwood Way · (757) 718-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5092 Glenwood Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished rental short or long term ALL INCLUSIVE - Property Id: 198865

Fully furnished and all inclusive short or long term rental. Includes all utilities and Verizon high speed internet and 300+ TV channels. Located on Honeybee golf course. Call for availability. Centrally located in Va. Beach close to military bases, convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospital. Completely furnished including linens, towels, with fully equipped kitchen, washer & dryer, iron & board. One master with queen bed, other master with double bed and 3 twin size rollaway beds for extra guests. Additional 1/2 bath. All utilities included. Driveway parking for 4 vehicles, garage is not available. Enjoy the comforts of home for a short or long stay! Available on a month to month lease. $120 one time cleaning fee/ Pets considered w/ additional cleaning fee. Perfect solution for any short term assignments like military, traveling nurses & doctors, corporate travelers or anyone who is not looking for a long lease.

Owner is a licensed realtor in the state of Virginia.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198865
Property Id 198865

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5672950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5092 Glenwood Way have any available units?
5092 Glenwood Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5092 Glenwood Way have?
Some of 5092 Glenwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5092 Glenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
5092 Glenwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5092 Glenwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 5092 Glenwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 5092 Glenwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 5092 Glenwood Way does offer parking.
Does 5092 Glenwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5092 Glenwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5092 Glenwood Way have a pool?
No, 5092 Glenwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 5092 Glenwood Way have accessible units?
No, 5092 Glenwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5092 Glenwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5092 Glenwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5092 Glenwood Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Pembroke Town Center Apartments
4616 Broad St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
The Hamptons Apartments
5781 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Dove Landing Apartments
5301 Justin Ct #104
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The Pearl at Marina Shores
2110 Marina Shores Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Aria Apartment Homes
3416 Hollygreen Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity