5092 Glenwood Way

Fully furnished and all inclusive short or long term rental. Includes all utilities and Verizon high speed internet and 300+ TV channels. Located on Honeybee golf course. Call for availability. Centrally located in Va. Beach close to military bases, convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospital. Completely furnished including linens, towels, with fully equipped kitchen, washer & dryer, iron & board. One master with queen bed, other master with double bed and 3 twin size rollaway beds for extra guests. Additional 1/2 bath. All utilities included. Driveway parking for 4 vehicles, garage is not available. Enjoy the comforts of home for a short or long stay! Available on a month to month lease. $120 one time cleaning fee/ Pets considered w/ additional cleaning fee. Perfect solution for any short term assignments like military, traveling nurses & doctors, corporate travelers or anyone who is not looking for a long lease.



Owner is a licensed realtor in the state of Virginia.

No Dogs Allowed



