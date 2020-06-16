All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 4608 Chippendale Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4608 Chippendale Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4608 Chippendale Court

4608 Chippendale Court · (757) 481-0441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4608 Chippendale Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Haygood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4608 Chippendale Court · Avail. Jul 8

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
4608 Chippendale Court Available 07/08/20 Available 07-08-2020! 5 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home w/Fenced Backyard! 2-Car Attached Garage w/Opener! - Stunning and spacious! This 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath home in Haygood Point is immaculate with loads of updating & spacious rooms!! Formal living & dining room PLUS family room! Available for a move in of 07-08-2020!!

You will love the enormous deck, front porch, large fenced yard, & pets are accepted on a case by case basis for well qualified applicants! Attached 2-car garage PLUS loads of driveway space! Neutral colors throughout & 3,700 square feet of living space!! Your eat-in kitchen has upgraded cabinets with Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar! Family room features cozy gas fireplace, recessed lighting, and opens to your fabulous deck! Large laundry room! You will LOVE the HUGE master bedroom with private bath and roomy walk-in closet. Located on a cul-de-sac with nearby Haygood Point playground & basketball courts! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants with deposit. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable
.
SCHOOLS ZONES:
Pembroke Meadows Elementary, Independence Middle, and Bayside High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 17 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base - 5 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 12 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 13 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 15 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!

(RLNE4321982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Chippendale Court have any available units?
4608 Chippendale Court has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Chippendale Court have?
Some of 4608 Chippendale Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Chippendale Court currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Chippendale Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Chippendale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Chippendale Court is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Chippendale Court offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Chippendale Court does offer parking.
Does 4608 Chippendale Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 Chippendale Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Chippendale Court have a pool?
No, 4608 Chippendale Court does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Chippendale Court have accessible units?
No, 4608 Chippendale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Chippendale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Chippendale Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4608 Chippendale Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Diamond North
1350 Sapphire Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Aria Apartment Homes
3416 Hollygreen Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23453

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity