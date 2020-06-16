Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

4608 Chippendale Court Available 07/08/20 Available 07-08-2020! 5 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home w/Fenced Backyard! 2-Car Attached Garage w/Opener! - Stunning and spacious! This 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath home in Haygood Point is immaculate with loads of updating & spacious rooms!! Formal living & dining room PLUS family room! Available for a move in of 07-08-2020!!



You will love the enormous deck, front porch, large fenced yard, & pets are accepted on a case by case basis for well qualified applicants! Attached 2-car garage PLUS loads of driveway space! Neutral colors throughout & 3,700 square feet of living space!! Your eat-in kitchen has upgraded cabinets with Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar! Family room features cozy gas fireplace, recessed lighting, and opens to your fabulous deck! Large laundry room! You will LOVE the HUGE master bedroom with private bath and roomy walk-in closet. Located on a cul-de-sac with nearby Haygood Point playground & basketball courts! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants with deposit. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable

SCHOOLS ZONES:

Pembroke Meadows Elementary, Independence Middle, and Bayside High School

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 17 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base - 5 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 12 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 13 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 15 miles

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark and Team!



