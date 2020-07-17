All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like
4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206

4545 Commerce Street · (757) 395-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northwest Virginia Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4545 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
***PENTHOUSE at TOWNCENTER!!! Fabulous views from the Westin Residences**** - Enjoy the fabulous skyline views from this luxury condo on the 32nd floor of The Westin Residences in the heart of Virginia Beach’s Town Center. CALL NOW for LIVE AGENT: 757-744-9058 Located in the tallest building in Virginia, you will have wrap around views, from the Norfolk skyline to the Ocean Front and Chesapeake Bay. This is urban living at its best, within a block of shopping, fine dining, movies, concerts and the theater.

Here's a walk thru video, but don't miss the other VIDEO TOUR link which includes seeing the home furnished and the pool area!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX7BkEjgGsw

This spacious condo with walls of glass has a gourmet kitchen with separate entrance and a dining room large enough to seat 20 people at a dinner party. The master bedroom has luxury his and hers baths and walk-in closets.

Residents also have access to the pool, fitness center, and owner’s lounge on the penthouse floor. There are 4 assigned parking spaces in the private garage, two storage units, and key card access to the building and elevators.

The owner will consider furnishing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4190787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 have any available units?
4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 have?
Some of 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 offers parking.
Does 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 have a pool?
Yes, 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 has a pool.
Does 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 have accessible units?
No, 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Woodshire Apartments
149 S Budding Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Legends At The Beach
3100 Hunters Chase Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Spring Water
1205 Colgin Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Nexus
544 Newtown Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Latitudes
1701 Chase Pointe Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 BedroomsVirginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly PlacesVirginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VAElizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia BeachNorth Central

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and MaryChristopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University