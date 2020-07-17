4545 Commerce Street Apt 3201-3206.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage media room

***PENTHOUSE at TOWNCENTER!!! Fabulous views from the Westin Residences**** - Enjoy the fabulous skyline views from this luxury condo on the 32nd floor of The Westin Residences in the heart of Virginia Beach’s Town Center. CALL NOW for LIVE AGENT: 757-744-9058 Located in the tallest building in Virginia, you will have wrap around views, from the Norfolk skyline to the Ocean Front and Chesapeake Bay. This is urban living at its best, within a block of shopping, fine dining, movies, concerts and the theater.



Here's a walk thru video, but don't miss the other VIDEO TOUR link which includes seeing the home furnished and the pool area!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX7BkEjgGsw



This spacious condo with walls of glass has a gourmet kitchen with separate entrance and a dining room large enough to seat 20 people at a dinner party. The master bedroom has luxury his and hers baths and walk-in closets.



Residents also have access to the pool, fitness center, and owner’s lounge on the penthouse floor. There are 4 assigned parking spaces in the private garage, two storage units, and key card access to the building and elevators.



The owner will consider furnishing.



No Cats Allowed



