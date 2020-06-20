All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 3756 Indian River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
3756 Indian River Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:28 AM

3756 Indian River Road

3756 Indian River Road · (757) 340-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3756 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
WHOA, partner! Pull up on your reins and take a gander at this stud of a property! The most spacious barndominium ever is waiting for you! You love horses? Check! You love dogs? Check, check! You love country living but want to be close to city and suburban amenities? Check, check, check! Humongous master bedroom with a bright and accommodating en suite bath on one side of this gigantic apartment with a spacious second bedroom on the other side. Large open eat-in kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, breakfast bar, and two refrigerators. Separate utility room includes washer and dryer. Gorgeous wood floors in the main living room that opens to a relaxing sunroom that leads to a big deck overlooking the grounds. Situated above the horse stable, you will see, hear, and smell country living at its best! Partially furnished and move-in ready for you now. Glance through the photos - you'll be chomping at the bit to get in there quick. Hurry before someone else takes YOUR HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Indian River Road have any available units?
3756 Indian River Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3756 Indian River Road have?
Some of 3756 Indian River Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Indian River Road currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Indian River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Indian River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3756 Indian River Road is pet friendly.
Does 3756 Indian River Road offer parking?
Yes, 3756 Indian River Road does offer parking.
Does 3756 Indian River Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3756 Indian River Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Indian River Road have a pool?
No, 3756 Indian River Road does not have a pool.
Does 3756 Indian River Road have accessible units?
No, 3756 Indian River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Indian River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3756 Indian River Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3756 Indian River Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Magnolia Run
5697 Magnolia Run Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Bridle Creek Apartments
1508 Halter Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
The Hamptons Apartments
5781 Lake Edward Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Solace Apartments
400 S Military Hwy
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity