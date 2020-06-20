3756 Indian River Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

WHOA, partner! Pull up on your reins and take a gander at this stud of a property! The most spacious barndominium ever is waiting for you! You love horses? Check! You love dogs? Check, check! You love country living but want to be close to city and suburban amenities? Check, check, check! Humongous master bedroom with a bright and accommodating en suite bath on one side of this gigantic apartment with a spacious second bedroom on the other side. Large open eat-in kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, breakfast bar, and two refrigerators. Separate utility room includes washer and dryer. Gorgeous wood floors in the main living room that opens to a relaxing sunroom that leads to a big deck overlooking the grounds. Situated above the horse stable, you will see, hear, and smell country living at its best! Partially furnished and move-in ready for you now. Glance through the photos - you'll be chomping at the bit to get in there quick. Hurry before someone else takes YOUR HOME!