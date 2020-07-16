Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly playground

2577 Kentucky Derby Drive Available 09/01/20 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive - Bright and spacious 5 bedroom home plus FROG, 4 full bathrooms. Kitchen is open to family room and screened porch. Nice fenced back yard to enjoy as well. Very well maintained and move in ready home is located in a cul-de-sac. There is a 1st floor bedroom as well. Pets nego.



Available NOW. Call Melissa with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at (757)222-6264 to schedule a viewing or have any questions about the property.



(RLNE5917308)