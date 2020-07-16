All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2577 Kentucky Derby Drive

2577 Kentucky Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2577 Kentucky Derby Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
2577 Kentucky Derby Drive Available 09/01/20 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive - Bright and spacious 5 bedroom home plus FROG, 4 full bathrooms. Kitchen is open to family room and screened porch. Nice fenced back yard to enjoy as well. Very well maintained and move in ready home is located in a cul-de-sac. There is a 1st floor bedroom as well. Pets nego.

Available NOW. Call Melissa with Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at (757)222-6264 to schedule a viewing or have any questions about the property.

(RLNE5917308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive have any available units?
2577 Kentucky Derby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
Is 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2577 Kentucky Derby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive offer parking?
No, 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive have a pool?
No, 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive have accessible units?
No, 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2577 Kentucky Derby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
