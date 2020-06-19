2021 Hardwick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This is a very nice condo convenient to everything! Close to Oceana base, the beach, restaurants and shopping. Great floor plan with 2 master bedrooms, extra room perfect for office or nursery. Private back yard with patio, beautiful community pool with clubhouse perfect for relaxing during warm summer months. Recently updated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and countertops. Newer laminate floors throughout first floor makes for easy cleaning. Sorry, no pets. No smoking inside of condo. Apply online www.bhhstownerentals.com.