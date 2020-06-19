All apartments in Virginia Beach
2021 Hardwick Court
2021 Hardwick Court

2021 Hardwick Ct · (888) 737-9246
Location

2021 Hardwick Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Red Mill Farm

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

This is a very nice condo convenient to everything! Close to Oceana base, the beach, restaurants and shopping. Great floor plan with 2 master bedrooms, extra room perfect for office or nursery. Private back yard with patio, beautiful community pool with clubhouse perfect for relaxing during warm summer months. Recently updated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and countertops. Newer laminate floors throughout first floor makes for easy cleaning. Sorry, no pets. No smoking inside of condo. Apply online www.bhhstownerentals.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Hardwick Court have any available units?
2021 Hardwick Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Hardwick Court have?
Some of 2021 Hardwick Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Hardwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Hardwick Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Hardwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Hardwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 2021 Hardwick Court offer parking?
No, 2021 Hardwick Court does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Hardwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Hardwick Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Hardwick Court have a pool?
Yes, 2021 Hardwick Court has a pool.
Does 2021 Hardwick Court have accessible units?
No, 2021 Hardwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Hardwick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Hardwick Court has units with dishwashers.
