Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcoming 4 bed, 3 bath home located in the Rosemont Forest neighborhood. This charming house has a large fenced-in backyard with a shed and brand new HVAC system. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a sliding glass door to the backyard while the living room presents beautiful laminate floors and a cozy fireplace. Dogs are allowed under 20lbs, subject to owner approval. Additional pet fee required.