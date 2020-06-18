1321 Conrad Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

Laurel Cove Home Available Immediately! John B. Dey/Cox School Districts! Great Central Location! All Appliances Convey! - Move-in NOW! A well-kept 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the highly desirable Laurel Cove neighborhood and John B. Dey & Cox school districts! Features a 1-car oversized garage with workspace. New deck just installed and lots of fresh interior paint!

.

This lovely home is just 0.2 miles to Laurel Cove Park playgrounds and basketball courts. A very spacious home with 2,200 sq ft of living space nestled on a quiet street and a lovely treed lot! Excellent school zones and a great central location to the bay/beaches, shopping/dining, and interstate access! You will absolutely LOVE the HUGE family room with wood burning stove and built-ins that opens to your large new deck. Formal living and dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with loads of storage space. Multi-year leases are considered for well-qualified applicants! One small dog considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants. All appliances convey including a washer & dryer. Homes in this school zone do not last! Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

.

CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable



SCHOOL ZONES:

John B. Dey Elementary, Great Neck Middle, Frank Cox High School

.

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 10 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base – 11 miles

Norfolk Naval Base – 22 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 19 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station – 6 miles

.

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5693171)