All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 1321 Conrad Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
1321 Conrad Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1321 Conrad Lane

1321 Conrad Lane · (757) 481-0441 ext. 7574810441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 Conrad Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Laurel Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1321 Conrad Lane · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Laurel Cove Home Available Immediately! John B. Dey/Cox School Districts! Great Central Location! All Appliances Convey! - Move-in NOW! A well-kept 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in the highly desirable Laurel Cove neighborhood and John B. Dey & Cox school districts! Features a 1-car oversized garage with workspace. New deck just installed and lots of fresh interior paint!
.
This lovely home is just 0.2 miles to Laurel Cove Park playgrounds and basketball courts. A very spacious home with 2,200 sq ft of living space nestled on a quiet street and a lovely treed lot! Excellent school zones and a great central location to the bay/beaches, shopping/dining, and interstate access! You will absolutely LOVE the HUGE family room with wood burning stove and built-ins that opens to your large new deck. Formal living and dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with loads of storage space. Multi-year leases are considered for well-qualified applicants! One small dog considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicants. All appliances convey including a washer & dryer. Homes in this school zone do not last! Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED – PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repo’s/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history – no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none – you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 month’s rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits – if applicable

SCHOOL ZONES:
John B. Dey Elementary, Great Neck Middle, Frank Cox High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center – 10 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base – 11 miles
Norfolk Naval Base – 22 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center – 19 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station – 6 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Conrad Lane have any available units?
1321 Conrad Lane has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Conrad Lane have?
Some of 1321 Conrad Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Conrad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Conrad Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Conrad Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Conrad Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Conrad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Conrad Lane does offer parking.
Does 1321 Conrad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Conrad Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Conrad Lane have a pool?
No, 1321 Conrad Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Conrad Lane have accessible units?
No, 1321 Conrad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Conrad Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Conrad Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1321 Conrad Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Bridle Creek Apartments
1508 Halter Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Nexus
544 Newtown Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity